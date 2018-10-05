Clear
Anti-sexual violence activists win Nobel prize

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. CNN's David McKenzie reports

Oct. 5, 2018
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

