US jobs report; Bumper quarter for Samsung; China tech hit

1. Jobs, jobs, jobs: The US Labor Department will release its September jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Analysts expect employment growth was strong yet again. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv predict the US economy added 185,000 net new jobs last month.

Banking, finance and investments Business figures Business, economy and trade Companies Company activities and management Company earnings Economic indicators Economy and economic indicators Elon Musk Financial markets and investing Financial performance and reports Financial results Securities trading Stock indexes Stock markets Tesla Inc Continents and regions Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government departments and authorities Government organizations - US Labor departments North America The Americas United States US Department of Labor US federal departments and agencies US federal government Labor and employment Labor sector performance Samsung Group Asia China East Asia Technology Employment rates Employment trends

That would be only slightly less than the 194,200 average monthly gain over the past year.

The wage growth figure will be crucial. If it hits 3% for the first time since April 2009 it may unnerve investors worried about an overly aggressive Federal Reserve.

2. Samsung's bumper quarter: Samsung (SSNLF) announced Friday it expects to deliver the highest quarterly earnings ever.

The South Korean firm said its operating profits will reach as much as 17.6 trillion won ($15.6 billion) for the three months ended in September. That's a jump of more than 20% from the same period a year earlier.

The world's largest smartphone maker will report full results at the end of the month.

Samsung shares ended the trading session unchanged on Friday. The stock has fallen about 12% so far this year, weighed down by concerns about future demand for memory chips.

3. Trouble for China tech: Shares in Chinese tech hardware makers took a hit after Bloomberg News reported that the Chinese military hid tiny microchips in computer motherboards that were sold to major US companies including Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), allowing hackers to access any network that included the affected equipment.

Amazon and Apple both strenuously denied the report, which didn't link any Chinese tech companies with the alleged infiltration. But in Hong Kong trading, computer maker Lenovo (LNVGF) plunged 15% and telecom hardware maker ZTE (ZTCOF) sank 11%.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry didn't respond to a request for comment on Friday, which is a public holiday in the country. The Shanghai Composite was closed.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing lower.

Markets in Europe and Asia were also down.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq plunged 1.8% and Netflix shed 3.6%.

5. Earnings and economics: A report on the US trade balance will be released at 8:30 a.m.

Unilever (UL) announced Friday it has given up on a plan to move its headquarters out of the United Kingdom and use Rotterdam as its sole legal home.

Shares in the global consumer goods company dropped 0.7% in London after it said the change "has not received support from a significant group of shareholders."

6. Coming this week:Friday — US jobs report