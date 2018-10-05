Clear
Nike concerned by Cristiano Ronaldo rape claim

Nike has said it is "deeply concerned" by the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus star w...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nike has said it is "deeply concerned" by the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus star who has a reported $1 billion endorsement deal with the US sportswear giant.

The firm said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

EA Sports, which also has a contract with the 33-year-old, also said it was "closely monitoring the situation."

"We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo," the company said in a statement to CNN Sport.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA's values."

Juventus' record signing has been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Las Vegas police this week re-opened the complaint made by Mayorga, who is said to be suffering "psychological" damage from the incident.

Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous sports stars in the world, released a statement Wednesday denying the charges, which allege that he raped Mayorga while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, last week.

On Thursday, Juventus posted messages of support to "great champion" Ronaldo on Twitter.

The Italian club tweeted: "Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game, has been left out of Portugal's squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland on October 11 and Scotland three days later.

Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes has also given his "total solidarity" towards Ronaldo as "his good name and reputation are being questioned."

Attorney Larissa Drohobyczer of Stovall & Associates, the law firm representing Mayorga, told reporters in Las Vegas Wednesday that her client shows signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a psychiatrist hired by Stovall.

Mayorga's lawsuit accuses Ronaldo and his team of taking advantage of Mayorga's fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009.

She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement.

"We believe we have the factual basis to ask the court to set aside the agreement so we can litigate ... for damages," Leslie Stovall, Mayorga's co-counsel, said at the news conference.

