Clear

Amazon eliminates bonuses and stock awards for hourly workers

Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.The company announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wag...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 6:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

The company announced Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US employees. But tucked away in the announcement was the fact that Amazon will phase out its bonus and stock award programs for its hourly workers. The change was first reported by Bloomberg Wednesday.

Amazon.com Inc

Companies

Bernie Sanders

Business figures

Compensation and benefits

Jeff Bezos

Labor and employment

Political Figures - US

Wages and salaries

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Company stock prices

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

The company maintains that workers will make more money under the new system. All hourly workers will get a bump in pay, even if they are already making $15 an hour.

"The significant increase in hourly cash wages more than compensates for the phase out of incentive pay and RSUs [restricted stock units]," a spokesperson said. "In addition, because it's no longer incentive-based, the compensation will be more immediate and predictable."

The company wouldn't share details about its restricted stock unit program, though typically it's considered part of an employee's compensation and vests after a period of time. That perk could be pretty valuable for workers, especially since Amazon's stock price more than doubled over the past year.

Instead, Amazon will offer a direct stock purchase plan, which usually allows an investor to purchase stock without a broker. Shares can sometimes be bought at a discount.

The new minimum wage, which will begin November 1, will apply to more than 250,000 Amazon employees, as well as more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon has come under fire from critics, including independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who say that the company doesn't pay its workers enough. They have drawn a contrast with CEO Jeff Bezos' spectacular wealth: He is the richest person alive, worth an estimated $165 billion.

Sanders introduced a bill last month that would tax Amazon, Walmart and other big companies whose workers collect public assistance.

Named the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies, or the Stop BEZOS Act, Sanders' bill would levy a tax on large companies equal to the value of the public benefits that their workers receive. He argues that if employers paid a living wage, taxpayers would save $150 billion a year on the government assistance programs, including food stamps, Medicaid and public housing.

After Amazon announced its pay hike, Sanders praised the company and its founder.

"I want to give credit where credit is due," Sanders said. "I want to congratulate Mr. Bezos for doing exactly the right thing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What do you do if you have stink bugs?

Image

Author makes stop a local school

Image

The benefits of yoga

Image

West Central Indiana 2025

Image

Local fallen firefighter to be honored

Image

SWAN domestic abuse shelter reopens

Image

Man arrested for trafficking with inmate

Image

Nathan Derickson behind bars again

Image

Infant and child deaths

Image

MOHS Surgery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide