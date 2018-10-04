Clear

Einstein's famous 'God Letter' is expected to fetch $1 million at auction

A letter penned by one of the greatest minds in history...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A letter penned by one of the greatest minds in history is expected to fetch at least a cool million when it goes up for auction in December.

Albert Einstein's 1954 letter to religious philosopher Erik Gutkind is commonly referred to as the "God letter," and it features Einstein politely but very thoroughly roasting the concept of religion and God in general.

Auctions

Belief, religion and spirituality

Society

It is considered "one of the definitive statements in the Religion vs. Science debate," said Peter Klarnet, a senior specialist in books and manuscripts at Christie's auction house, in a release provided to CNN.

The letter, written in German a year before Einstein's death and transcribed in English by Christie's, is a reaction to Gutkind's 1952 book, "Choose Life: the Biblical Call to Revolt." While Einstein makes it clear he and the philosopher had a lot in common "with regard to the factual attitude to life and to the human community," he makes his position on religion swiftly and abundantly clear.

"The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weakness, the Bible a collection of honorable, but still purely primitive, legends which are nevertheless pretty childish," Einstein writes.

Einstein was a German-born Jew who lost his religious faith at a young age and sometimes referred to himself as an agnostic. The letter reinforces his love and shared identity with Jewish people but also calls Judaism, "like all other religions ... an incarnation of the most childish superstition."

The letter, which was sold on eBay in 2012, will be displayed at the Pace Gallery in San Francisco in late November until its December 4 auction in New York City.

Christie's estimates it will fetch more than $1 million and up to $1.5 million.

It's not the only missive of Einstein's that has attracted high interest at Christie's. In 2002, the auction house displayed a typed 1939 letter from Einstein to then-US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The letter warned Roosevelt of the dangers of nuclear bomb technology. It sold for more than $2 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indianapolis Colts Tarell Basham asks Steve Harvey to find his mom a man

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Collect Park Old fashion Day, Sunday in Collett Park 12pm-5pm

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide