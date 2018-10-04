Clear

Author defends bizarre Drew Barrymore story

The author of the bizarre interview featuring...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The author of the bizarre interview featuring Drew Barrymore in EgyptAir's magazine, "Horus" has now come forward to say the article is in fact, real.

Former president of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Aida Takla O'Reilly, took to Twitter to address the article, which went viral earlier this week for its glaring grammatical errors and odd quotes attributed to Barrymore.

"As a member of the HFPA since 1956, I have been a correspondent for many publications for decades," O'Reilly tweeted. "I interviewed celebrities published in Egypt Air's official magazine; Horus, as well as Nisfdunia magazine, which is one of the publications of Al Ahram."

O'Reilly continued, "It is noted that the previously mentioned publications are authorized to edit the final version of the interviews, according to adjustments required by the magazines in regards to size of the article without altering the core of the content."

O'Reilly maintains that she interviewed Barrymore, but did not explain if her story had been mistranslated or clarify the article's bizarre -- and at times blatantly false -- content.

The story falsely stated Barrymore was taking "unlimited" time off from her acting career, as an example.

"Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother," the article said.

A representative for Barrymore told CNN that she did not participate in an interview with O'Reilly, but noted the author was present at various HFPA luncheons where Barrymore spoke.

