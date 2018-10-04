Clear

Ready-to-eat ham recalled amid deadly listeria outbreak

Johnston County Hams is recalling more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products due to possible liste...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Johnston County Hams is recalling more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products due to possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday.

The recall was announced after health officials linked an outbreak of listeriosis to ham products produced at Johnston County Hams, according to the service.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bacteria

Business, economy and trade

Children

Company activities and management

Consumer protection

Demographic groups

Diseases and disorders

Epidemics and outbreaks

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Food and drink

Food recalls

Food safety

Foodborne illness

Gastrointestinal disorders

Health and medical

Infants and toddlers

Life forms

Microscopic life

Population and demographics

Product management

Product recalls

Product safety

Public health

Safety issues and practices

Society

Continents and regions

North America

North Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The agency was notified last month of a patient who had reported consuming products from the company before getting sick.

"The epidemiologic investigation identified a total of four listeriosis confirmed illnesses, including one death, between July 8, 2017 and August 11, 2018," the recall announcement said.

The agency collected two product samples from the Johnston County Hams North Carolina facility in 2016 and in 2018. Both samples were genetically related to samples of listeria from the outbreak patients.

The illnesses were reported in North Carolina and Virginia. All of the patients were hospitalized, and the death was reported in Virginia, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

Health officials in those states are working with their federal counterparts to determine whether there are additional cases linked to the outbreak. Anyone who has gotten ill after consuming recalled ham should notify a health care provider.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance. Patients may experience diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, followed by convulsions.

Listeria bacteria are especially concerning in pregnant women because they can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection in a newborn. Others at risk for listeria infection are the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products were produced between April 3, 2017, and October 2, 2018, and shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service. They have the establishment number "EST. M2646" inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging.

They include Johnston County Hams Inc. country style fully cooked boneless deli ham; The Old Dominion brand ole fashioned sugar-cured premium full cooked country ham with sell by dates from April 10, 2018, to September 27, 2019; Padow's Hams & Deli Inc. fully cooked country ham boneless glazed with brown sugar; premium fully cooked country ham with less salt distributed by Valley Country Hams LLC with sell-by dates from April 10, 2018, to September 27, 2019; and Goodnight Brothers Country Ham boneless fully cooked. All of these recalled products are plastic-wrapped and at weights of 7 to 8 pounds.

Consumers and retailers should not eat, serve or sell any of these products, the CDC and the Food Safety and Inspection Service warned. Products should be returned to where they were purchased or thrown away, and consumers are warned to check their freezers, as well

"Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators and freezers where recalled ham was stored," the CDC also said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indianapolis Colts Tarell Basham asks Steve Harvey to find his mom a man

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Collect Park Old fashion Day, Sunday in Collett Park 12pm-5pm

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide