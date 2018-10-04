Clear

Mischa Barton joins 'The Hills' revival

One of the former stars of "The O.C." is joining the cast of the show that also helped to put California's O...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of the former stars of "The O.C." is joining the cast of the show that also helped to put California's Orange County on the map.

MTV has announced that Mischa Barton is joining the revival of "The Hills."

According to the network, "The Hills: New Beginnings" is set to "reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles."

Barton found fame playing Marissa Cooper on "The O.C.," a series that ran from 2003 to 2007 and chronicled the lives of a group in a wealthy, upper-class Orange County neighborhood in Newport Beach.

She's continued to act, most recently appearing in the forthcoming film "The Malevolent."

The reality series "The Hills" aired from 2006 to 2010 and was a spinoff of MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," which ran from 2004 to 2006.

Barton posted a video of herself Wednesday on Instagram, saying "Welcome to 'The Hills' b***h."

"The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills," the caption says. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

Barton will join original "Hills" cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin "Bobby" Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port.

New cast members include Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

