Clear

Dutch Christmas character Black Pete to ditch blackface on TV

Black Pete, the controversial Dutch Christmas character who sparks annual protests in the country, will no l...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Black Pete, the controversial Dutch Christmas character who sparks annual protests in the country, will no longer appear in blackface each year on the Dutch public broadcaster NTR.

Actors playing the character will now only have soot marks on their cheeks, reflecting his travels down chimneys alongside Santa Claus, according to NTR, which makes the yearly program showing the character's arrival.

Christmas

Holidays and observances

Protests and demonstrations

Continents and regions

Europe

Netherlands

Western Europe

The presence of "Zwarte Piet" at Christmas festivals and on television is an annual source of debate in the Netherlands, with critics and protesters calling the character a racist throwback to the colonial era.

He has traditionally been played by white actors in blackface, wearing a curly afro-style wig and red lipstick.

NTR said in a news release that it is making the change in a way that respects tradition but also reflects societal changes.

The characters will have soot on their faces because they go through people's chimneys to deliver gifts, the broadcaster added, with the amount of soot on each actor depending on how many chimneys they have traversed.

The character, popularized in a 19th century children's book, is a helper of Sinterklaas, the figure based on St. Nicholas who served as inspiration for Santa Claus.

His unveiling is broadcast live as part of NTR's annual program "Sinterklaasjournaal," a mock news program aimed at children that shows the arrival of Sinterklaas and his helpers.

But he has prompted protests each year by people on both sides of the debate, with critics also sending complaints to the Dutch government.

'A step in the right direction'

NTR admitted that the most passionate opponents on each side of the debate may not be appeased by the change, but the majority of Dutch people would be.

The decision was greeted with cautious optimism by activist group Zwarte Piet is Racism, which said in a Facebook post that it "seems a step in the right direction," adding: "We'll see how it works out."

But one of the nine regional groups scheduled to provide Black Petes to this year's festival has withdrawn and will host its own festival starring the characters in full blackface the following week, its secretary confirmed to CNN.

Politicians have also entered the debate, with Remco Dijkstra, an member of parliament in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's VVD party, tweeting "Boy, I'm not watching" in response to the news.

A regional board member of the same party resigned last year after calling anti-Black Pete protesters "negro fascists" on Twitter.

And the far-right PVV party led by Geert Wilders has frequently defended the character's appearance, attempting to introduce a "Black Pete Law" in 2014 to ensure the character would not be changed.

This year's unveiling of Black Pete is scheduled for November 17, and will be broadcast live from Zaanstad in the province of North Holland.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Collect Park Old fashion Day, Sunday in Collett Park 12pm-5pm

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

Image

Muggy with a chance of overnight rain

Image

Star Books at Hoosier Prairie

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide