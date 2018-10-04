Clear

US service member killed in Afghanistan

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said....

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The incident is under investigation and the military is not immediately making any additional details available until the service member's next of kin is notified.

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member," said Resolute Support and United States Forces -- Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller. "We remain committed."

