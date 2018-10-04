Clear

Anti-abortion doctors petition Irish government ahead of abortion bill debate

As lawmakers prepared to debate a bill Thursday to introduce abortion services in Ireland, a group of anti-a...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As lawmakers prepared to debate a bill Thursday to introduce abortion services in Ireland, a group of anti-abortion doctors has petitioned the government to allow them to exercise their conscientious objection in full.

Under the proposed abortion legislation, the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018, doctors who do not wish to perform abortions will be able to opt out of providing abortion services themselves but must provide patients with a referral to a doctor who will.

Abortion

Abortion rights

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Europe

Government and public administration

Health and medical

Health care

Health care professionals

Ireland

Legislation

Medical treatments and procedures

Northern Europe

Physicians and surgeons

Politics

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

The group, Doctors for Freedom of Conscience, has said that "forcing a doctor to make a referral for an abortion against their conscience is simply wrong."

At a meeting with lawmakers in the seat of the Oireachtas, or legislature, last week, group member Dr. Niall Maguire said it was his role to "provide support and positive alternatives to abortion," adding that the proposed law would "force us to set in motion a procedure we believe to be harmful."

The petition is the latest in a series of objections put forward by anti-abortion activists following Ireland's historic referendum on abortion, which passed by a landslide earlier this year.

In May, Ireland voted 66.4% to 33.6% to repeal the Eighth Amendment, an effective ban on abortion barring a "real and substantial risk" to the mother's life. Last month, President Michael D. Higgins formally removed that amendment from the constitution.

Now, lawmakers will debate how to regulate abortion services in the country. Under the proposed bill, terminations will be provided "on demand" up to the 12th week of pregnancy, and later in cases where there is a risk to the mother's life or the fetus is not expected to survive.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris have said they expect abortion services to be in place by early next year, with terminations available free of charge.

While some anti-abortion activists continue their campaign against the changes, many abortion-rights activists say the legislation isn't liberal enough.

The bill provides for a three-day waiting period for those seeking terminations within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Doctors for Choice, a nationwide alliance of doctors, has called the 72-hour waiting period unnecessary and without medical reason.

Dr. Mary Favier, vice president of the Irish College of General Practitioners and a founding member of Doctors for Choice, called the decision a "legal, societal decision," and noted that mandatory waiting periods have been "discouraged" by the World Health Organization.

Last month a parliamentary health committee suggested removing the clause from the legislation. The Health Minister said that amendments to the bill would not be accepted.

The lower house of the Irish parliament, or Dáil, begins debating the bill Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

Image

Muggy with a chance of overnight rain

Image

Star Books at Hoosier Prairie

Image

Learning lessons from failure

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide