Clear

Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from Portugal squad for upcoming friendlies

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Scotland....

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Scotland.

Portugal faces Poland on October 11 and Scotland three days later, but will be without its most-capped player, who has been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Continents and regions

Cristiano Ronaldo

Europe

Portugal

Southern Europe

Sports figures

Ronaldo released a statement on Wednesday denying the charges, which allege that the Juventus star raped Mayorga while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, last week.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Las Vegas police have re-opened the complaint made by Mayorga, who is said to be suffering "psychological" damage from the incident.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

Meanwhile Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes has given his "total solidarity" towards Ronaldo as "his good name and reputation are being questioned."

"I believe in the words issue yesterday, not only because I defend the presumption of innocent as a basic principle of a state of law, but also because I have known Ronaldo for many years and I am a witness to his good character," said Gomes in a statement.

Ronaldo is next due to play for his club Juventus against Udinese on Saturday. He missed Tuesday's Champions League victory over Young Boys following his red card against Valencia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know for Thursday Morning

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

Image

Muggy with a chance of overnight rain

Image

Star Books at Hoosier Prairie

Image

Learning lessons from failure

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide