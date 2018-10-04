Kim Kardashian's insurance company is suing her former bodyguard for $6 million over Paris robbery

The insurance company that paid Kim Kardashian West after she was robbed of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry in Paris two years ago is suing her former bodyguard.

American International Group, also known as AIG, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware against Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security seeking $6.1 million, court documents show.

The insurance company claims Duvier and the security firm "negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of" Kardashian West and the private apartment where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, according to the complaint.

In the document, AIG says the defendants left Kardashian West alone in her room and failed to address and correct several security breaches, including a missing or broken lock, a malfunctioning intercom and the lack of closed circuit television in the building. The company also says the building's concierge "did not have any security training and/or background."

Kardashian West was held at gunpoint and robbed of an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry by five men dressed as police officers, the French Interior Ministry has said.

The Paris prosecutor's office said a ring estimated in 2016 to be worth 4 million euros ($4.49 million) and a jewelry box with contents worth about 5 million euros ($5.6 million) were stolen.

A source familiar with the incident told CNN at the time that Kardashian West's security detail was with her sisters at a nightclub at the time of the robbery, but did not specify if that included Duvier.

Duvier, the CEO and chairman of Protect Security, has been a security consultant for a number of other celebrities, including singer Ciara and the Black Eyed Peas, in addition to other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.