Sylvester Stallone teases new 'Rambo'

Sylvester Stallone unveiled the first images of John Rambo from the next installment of the "Rambo" franchise.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 12:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 12:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rambo is going country.

Filming for the fifth "Rambo" film is currently underway, and Sylvester Stallone unveiled the first images of John Rambo from the next installment of the hit film franchise on Wednesday.

The first photo features Stallone decked out in western gear, complete with a cowboy hat.

Stallone captioned the photo, "Tonight we start filming...!"

In another photo shows Stallone as Rambo riding a horse.

Stallone first made his debut as the Vietnam War veteran in 1982's "First Blood." He subsequently went on to star in 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," 1988's "Rambo III" and 2008's "Rambo."

The tentative title for the upcoming film is, "Rambo V: The Savage Hunt."

A premiere date has not yet been set.

