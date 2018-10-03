Clear

Five law enforcement officers shot in Florence, South Carolina, sheriff's office says

[Breaking news update at 6:03 p.m. ET]Three Florence County, South Carolina, deputie...

[Breaking news update at 6:03 p.m. ET]

Three Florence County, South Carolina, deputies and two city officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County, sheriff's deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said, according to CNN affiliates.

[Previous story, published at 6 p.m. ET]

There is an active shooter incident in progress in Florence, South Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.

Florence County Emergency Management is urging people to stay away from an area in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road as the sheriff's officers and Florence City police respond.

More details to follow.

