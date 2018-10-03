Clear

Blumenthal: Trump's comments show why assault isn't reported

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responds to President Trump's comments questioning the validity of Christine Blasey Ford's testimony on alleged assault by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 3:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the age of #MeToo, who's getting treated more unfairly: men or women?

To hear President Donald Trump tell it, "It is a very scary time for young men in America."

"It's a very scary situation where you're guilty until proven innocent," Trump said about sex assault claims against men, including against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life, and somebody could accuse you of something."

Trump isn't alone in his concern. Many women, including mothers of boys, are using the hashtag #ProtectOurBoys to denounce what they consider false claims.

We've seen some high-profile cases in which men were wrongfully accused of sexual assault: for example, the Duke lacrosse players and the former football player whose alleged victim later admitted she wasn't raped.

But those appear to be anomalies. Studies suggest the prevalence of false reporting on sexual assault is between 2% and 10%, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

And there's a big caveat to those numbers: "Research shows that rates of false reporting are frequently inflated, in part because of inconsistent definitions and protocols," the resource center said.

For example, some law enforcement agencies might label a rape claim as "false" just because there's not enough corroborating evidence to prosecute. (Those cases would be more accurately described as "baseless" rather than "false.")

"It does not mean that some form of sexual assault may not have occurred, but only that from the legal perspective ... the case does not meet the legal criteria, or it is 'baseless,'" the resource center said.

The FBI and the International Association of Chiefs of Police have tried to improve accuracy when it comes to labeling sex assault claims.

They issued guidelines saying certain factors shouldn't be sole reasons for labeling a report "false," such as:

-- Delayed reporting

-- Insufficient evidence to prosecute

-- A victim's decision to not cooperate with investigators

-- Inconsistencies in a victim's statements

But those are just guidelines, not rules.

"While some police departments may follow these guidelines, it is not mandatory, and as a result, many do not," the sexual violence resource center said.

And that can lead to more "false" claims than there actually are.

Another reason why sex assault cases can be perceived as false is the frequent lack of witnesses.

Offenders "are deliberate and strategic about not having witnesses. This is intrinsic to the crime," said Kristen Houser, spokeswoman for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

"So, if our nation continues to demand that there be witnesses, we are essentially ignoring the very nature of the crime."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide