Clear

Residents in this city are hanging dozens of bedsheet banners to support survivors of sexual assault

It's hard to miss how residents of Covington, Kentucky, are making their voices heard about sexual assault....

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's hard to miss how residents of Covington, Kentucky, are making their voices heard about sexual assault.

Bedsheet banners bearing messages -- "We believe you," "Believe women," "Thank you Dr. Ford" -- have been hanging from the windows of dozens of homes since Christine Blasey Ford testified before a Senate committee that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kentucky

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Christine Blasey Ford

Cities

Communities and neighborhoods

Misc people

They're all the work of a Covington mother of five, Emily Wolff, who decided to take action after watching the hearing last week.

"The mission of the bedsheets was to start a larger conversation about sexual assault," Wolff told CNN, citing statistics that show a quarter of all women have been sexually assaulted. "One in four women is far too many."

Wolff messaged a group of her friends in this suburb across the Ohio River from Cincinnati, and the sign-making began.

"It's kind of a play on the fraternities that hang bedsheets during rush week," Wolff told CNN affiliate WKRC.

On Friday, Wolff and other women handed out the banners to residents on their street, who unfurled them from upstairs windows. The sheets bear different messages, but all support survivors of sexual assault.

"Though this bedsheet campaign came to light during of the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings, we believe this issue is neither Democratic or Republican but a human issue that needs to be addressed on a national level," Wolff said.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's allegations, but the hearing has inspired women around the country to share their own stories of sexual assault.

The banners have since spread throughout Covington. One reading "bravery is contagious" -- a statement to Ford last week from Sen. Patrick Leahy -- was even spotted on an overpass.

"The response within our community has been overwhelmingly positive," Wolff said. "Both men and women have come forward in thanks and to share their stories about sexual assault."

Wolff said she hopes the campaign will spread throughout the entire state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide