Police respond to exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen's Pennsylvania compound

Pennsylvania state police responded Wednesday to a compound where Fethullah Gulen -- an exiled Turkish cleri...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pennsylvania state police responded Wednesday to a compound where Fethullah Gulen -- an exiled Turkish cleric accused by Turkey of hatching a failed 2016 coup -- lives, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman, Trooper 1st Class David Peters, said the troopers subsequently left the compound, and that he had no further details about the situation.

Gulen, a 77-year-old imam, has been living in self-imposed exile in the eastern Pennsylvania community of Saylorsburg after leaving Turkey in 1999.

Turkey's government has accused Gulen, the leader of a popular movement called Hizmet, of organizing the failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- an allegation Gulen has denied.

Hizmet has founded secular co-ed schools, free tutoring centers, hospitals and relief agencies that have been credited with addressing some of Turkey's social problems. But the government there refers to his group as the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization, known as FETO.

