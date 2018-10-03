Clear

North Korean hackers tried to steal over $1 billion, report says

The North Korean government uses a shadowy network of cyberactors to conduct financial crimes on behalf of K...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The North Korean government uses a shadowy network of cyberactors to conduct financial crimes on behalf of Kim Jong Un's regime that have attempted to steal over $1.1 billion in "particularly aggressive" attacks on global banks, according to a new report from a cybersecurity watchdog.

The report from FireEye says a group called APT38 has conducted operations against 16 organizations in at least 11 countries "sometimes simultaneously," which indicate the group has a "large, prolific operation with extensive resources."

Asia

Continents and regions

Digital security

East Asia

North Korea

Technology

2014 Sony hack

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Cyber attacks

Cyberterrorism

Digital crime

International relations and national security

Larceny and theft

National security

Property crimes

SONY Corp

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

Kim Jong Un

North America

Political Figures - Intl

The Americas

United States

The report also states that the probable number of institutions targeted by the group is likely higher and it has successfully stolen over $100 million through its operations since 2014.

Pyongyang's increasingly bold attacks in the virtual space have come in tandem with the hermit nation's rapidly progressing ballistic missile and nuclear programs. Those operations have continued despite ongoing diplomatic talks with the US and South Korea.

The Trump administration has made it clear that it will not lift economic sanctions that have been levied against North Korea until denuclearization is achieved, prompting Pyongyang to consider alternative sources of revenue.

"The heavily sanctioned and cash-strapped North also uses cyberattacks to generate illicit funds from ransom payments, cryptocurrency exchange hacks, and fraudulent inter-bank transfer orders," according to a new report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

North Korea could also use its cyber capabilities to attack the US economy, warns FDD's Samantha Ravich, senior adviser and Principal Investigator of FDD's cyber-enabled economic warfare (CEEW) project.

"Fifteen or even 10 years ago, when analyzing potential blowback to US sanctions on North Korea or US-South Korean military exercises, there was never a consideration of the Kim regime's ability to target the US economy," said Ravich.

"Now, North Korea has one of the most capable and aggressive cyberoperations. Facing intense US economic sanctions, Pyongyang may consider using its cybercapabilities to attack the US economy," she said.

North Korea's hackers have been accused of carrying out some of the most audacious cyberattacks of the past few years, from siphoning millions of dollars to stealing state secrets.

Last month, the Justice Department announced cyberhacking charges against a North Korean national linked to the computer hacking of Sony in 2014, the WannaCry ransomware attack, and other significant cyberintrusions.

The country's hack on Sony Pictures Entertainment led the Obama administration to impose economic sanctions against North Korean government agencies and senior officials.

The DOJ announcement marked the first time US prosecutors have brought criminal charges against an official associated with the Sony breach and other attacks, with the DOJ targeting North Korean computer programmer Park Jin Hyok.

In February 2016, $101 million was fraudulently transferred out of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the New York Federal Reserve and eventually made its way to the Philippines.

Researchers found that the hackers responsible for the theft carefully routed their signal through France, South Korea and Taiwan to setup their attack server, but made a critical mistake that established a connection to North Korea.

Most of the funds have not been recovered.

Analysts say North Korea has been preparing similar operations targeting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as international sanctions make it harder for North Korea to use the dollar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide