Clear

Census bureau nominee avoids taking position on citizenship question

The Trump administration's nominee to lead the Census Bureau said he will not take a public position on the ...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 1:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration's nominee to lead the Census Bureau said he will not take a public position on the most controversial question to come before the agency in years: Whether to ask all Americans about their citizenship status in 2020.

"I have no plans to voice an opinion on that question," Steven Dillingham said at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Censuses

Citizenship and naturalization

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Population and demographics

Society

Given the half-dozen lawsuits challenging the administration's plans to add the question to the 2020 nationwide survey, Dillingham said, "I think it would not be advisable" to take a stance, because he is ultimately required "to administer the decennial census in accordance with that judicial decision."

"So it would be problematic, I think, to take a public position on that question," he said.

Multiple experts, including the former director, have voiced concerns the question would cause undocumented people to avoid replying. The census is designed to count every person living in the country, not just citizens, and is used in many consequential decisions ranging from federal infrastructure spending to the number of seats each state holds in Congress. The current acting director said in an NPR interview this summer that the question is complicating the bureau's messaging.

Democrats point to internal documents and public statements by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as evidence Ross was interested in including the question long before the Justice Department officially asked for the question to assist enforcement of voting laws.

Dillingham pledged to resist any attempts at improper "political interference" but did not address whether he sees that in the citizenship question's origins.

"It would be something I think as the director of the Census Bureau that I would have to carefully consider who is asking the questions or making the request and for what purpose, and to push back if I think it were improper influence," Dillingham said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide