Clear

Saudi critic missing after entering Istanbul consulate

A prominent Saudi journalist and critic of the current Saudi leadership has been missing since he entered hi...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A prominent Saudi journalist and critic of the current Saudi leadership has been missing since he entered his country's consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, according to his fiancée and other sources familiar with the events.

Jamal Khashoggi went to the consulate to obtain paperwork that would allow him to get married. He entered the building at 1:30 p.m. and has not left since, Turan Kislakci, the head of the Turkish Arab Media Association and a friend of Khashoggi, told CNN.

Continents and regions

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Istanbul

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia

State departments and diplomatic services

Turkey

Turkish police have reportedly examined surveillance footage from the area and say there is no sign of Khashoggi leaving the consulate, Kislakci added. The Turkish Arab Media Association said members would remain outside the consulate to keep up the public and media pressure.

His fiancée, who asked not to be named, told CNN she has been outside the consulate since he entered the building.

"I do not know if Jamal is inside. I want to know where Jamal is. Did they detain him? Did they kidnap him? Is he imprisoned?" said his visibly tired fiancée.

"What is he eating? What is he drinking? Does he deserve this? ... He is not a terrorist. He is an analyst and a journalist," she added, choking up with tears.

The Saudi government said claims of Khashoggi's disappearance were "false." "Mr. Khashoggi visited the consulate to request paperwork related to his marital status and exited shortly thereafter," a Saudi official told CNN.

With the rise of its young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has taken a hard line against dissent. Authorities have staged frequent crackdowns on human rights defenders, clerics, women's rights advocates and journalists. In August, the kingdom passed a series of punitive measures against Canada -- including cutting trade relations -- after the Canadian foreign ministry tweeted a statement criticizing the arrest of activist Samar Badawi.

Khashoggi, best known for his interview with terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, was a royal court insider before he left the country for Washington. He began to contribute opinion pieces that were critical of bin Salman's policies to The Washington Post.

He said his government ordered him to stop using Twitter after he wrote a tweet cautioning against the leadership's enthusiasm about Donald Trump, who was then President-elect.

"So I spent six months silent, reflecting on the state of my country and the stark choices before me. It was painful for me several years ago when several friends were arrested. I said nothing. I didn't want to lose my job or my freedom. I worried about my family," he wrote in a September 2017 Washington Post opinion piece entitled "Saudi Arabia wasn't always this repressive. Now it's unbearable."

"I have made a different choice now. I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice. To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison."

He was named a contributing writer at The Washington Post in January 2018.

Khashoggi's personal website now displays the banner: "Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul!"

According to his fiancée, he 'had some concerns' about requesting the paperwork but decided to visit the consulate as the couple planned to settle down in Turkey.

"We have been unable to reach Jamal today and are very concerned about where he may be," said Eli Lopez, international opinions editor at The Washington Post. "It would be unfair and outrageous if he has been detained for his work as a journalist and commentator."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide