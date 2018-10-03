Clear

Cristiano Ronaldo 'firmly denies' rape allegations insisting his conscience is clear

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the rape allegations made against him by an American woman, saying he has a "cl...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the rape allegations made against him by an American woman, saying he has a "clear conscience."

Kathryn Mayorga says the Portuguese footballer, who now plays for Italian club Juventus, raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Clark County, Nevada.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Cristiano Ronaldo

Disinformation

Football (Soccer)

Journalism and news media

Kathryn Mayorga

Las Vegas

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Media industry

Misc people

Nevada

North America

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Societal issues

Society

Southwestern United States

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

"My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."

It's not the first time Ronaldo has taken to social media to put forward his side of the story.

The 33-year-old appeared to dispute the claims in an Instagram live post on Friday: "What they said today, fake -- fake news. They want to promote by my name. It's normal. They want to be famous -- to say my name. Yeah but it's part of the job. I'm (a) happy man and all, all good."

Leslie Stovall, Mayorga's co-counsel, was not immediately available to provide a response to Ronaldo's tweets.

On Tuesday, Stovall said Mayorga's complaint and her "psychological" injuries, as well as the physical evidence, the settlement and Ronaldo's alleged answers to questions about the assault, are not fake news.

Las Vegas police have re-opened the rape complaint made by Mayorga against Ronaldo. Her lawyer is holding a media conference later on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Mayorga's lawsuit accuses Ronaldo and his team of taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009.

She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement.

READ: Rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo 'not fake news,' says accuser's lawyer

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo sued over alleged rape in Las Vegas hotel room

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide