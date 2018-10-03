Clear

Improving safety on the football field

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta says it's going to be rule changes, not better equipment, that will make football a safer game to play.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 10:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dylan Thomas loved all sports but found his passion in football.

On Wednesday, his family will begin to pay tribute to the 16-year-old linebacker nearly three miles away from the field where he played his last game while the cause of his fatal injury is still unknown.

Dylan's death has rattled the rural community of Zebulon, Georgia. Residents have gathered for vigils and put up his No. 32 jersey online and around the town. And his teammates were given the option to skip an away game this Friday in Macon.

"Dylan lived life to the fullest," his obituary says. "He was a true friend, who never met a stranger."

He was a loving son and a brother. Prior to football, he played recreational baseball and he enjoyed fishing as well as deer hunting.

A visitation is scheduled Wednesday afternoon at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home and a memorial service will take place Thursday at the Oak Hill Baptist Church in Zebulon, Pike County Schools said.

He was scared of hurting others

The excitement of Friday night football at the Pike County High School's football field became a nightmare for Dylan's family and also his coach.

"Any time I see one of our players on the ground, you just fear for the worst," said coach Brad Webber. "The worst happened this time."

Dylan fell in the third quarter and needed to be helped off the field. He was taken to a hospital after he lost consciousness while a doctor and trainer examined him. He died two days later of a head injury.

The organization that oversees Georgia high school sports said there is no evidence of negligence in his death.

"There is no indication of any negligent action by anyone associated with Pike County in this incident," the Georgia High School Association said. "The coaches had taken every precaution to prepare for potential injuries and went beyond the required standards when working within the concussion protocol."

Nick Burgess, Dylan's uncle, posted on Facebook that Dylan had been scared of injuries on the field.

"The one that had the biggest heart. The one that told me personally he was always scared to seriously hurt somebody on the field and never thought it would happen to him," Burgess wrote.

How did he get injured?

It's still unclear when or how in the game Dylan was injured, Webber said.

He said coaches reviewed video of the game to try to pinpoint what happened -- if he had taken a big hit to the head, for example -- but nothing stuck out.

"That makes it almost harder as well that we just didn't know," he said. "If you know, you can prevent things. But just the way that happened, it's just devastating. It's just sad."

In reviewing the game film and speaking with school officials, the GHSA said there was no indication Dylan suffered an injury in the second quarter.

The high schooler was wearing a top-of-the-line Riddell SpeedFlex helmet that his parents had bought for him to prevent a head injury.

"Dylan's dad took his own money and bought an NFL-quality helmet for Dylan, because he was somewhat concerned about head injuries," said Steve Fry, a first responder and the mayor of Williamson, Georgia.

Game-related deaths of football players are rare, but they happen every fall. Last year, of the 4 million young people who played organized football, 13 died from the sport, according to the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research.

Four of the deaths had "direct" causes from on-field trauma or injuries, and nine deaths were due to "indirect" causes such as heat stroke or cardiac arrest. The 2017 death toll was consistent with football-related fatalities dating back to 2000.

Professional and college football administrators have been increasingly focused on limiting head injuries amid concerns in recent years that the country's most popular sport is damaging young people's brains. Efforts to limit concussions and other brain injuries have found mixed results, given the inherent violence of a sport based on large, fast men and boys repeatedly crashing into each other.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide