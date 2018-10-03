Clear

Liberia's central bank says $100 million is not missing from its vaults

The Central Bank of Liberia has denied losing about $100 million worth of cash printed overseas after a clai...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Central Bank of Liberia has denied losing about $100 million worth of cash printed overseas after a claim of the money's disappearance sparked public protests and prompted an international federal investigation.

An internal audit of new notes brought into the country between 2016 and 2018 by its Swedish printers found that the monies had been placed in the bank's vaults, the executive governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Nathaniel Patray, said Tuesday in a statement.

Africa

Business, economy and trade

Central banks

Continents and regions

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Investigations

Liberia

Monetary policy

Public finance

Public finance agencies and treasuries

Western Africa

"The CBL has no records that monies printed under its authority have not been yet been delivered into its reserve vaults," the statement said.

Patray also requested that the Liberian government lift a travel ban on certain central bank staff, according to the statement. The movement of more than 30 central bank officials had been restricted pending the probe, according to local news reports.

'Bring back our money,' protesters demand

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of the capital, Monrovia, demanding an investigation into the purported disappearance of the cash, which the country's information minister reportedly alleged last month on local radio. The sum is about 4.75% of the nation's GDP.

Faced with public anger and a "bring back our money" social media campaign, President George Weah ordered an investigation, saying he would "not rest until the facts are established."

The Liberian government had requested the US Treasury, the FBI and the International Monetary Fund help with the probe, the president's spokesman told CNN.

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who was in power during the period in question and whose son is the CBL's deputy governor for operations, has not responded through a spokesperson to CNN's request for comment.

The central bank will make available all records regarding the case for another investigation by a "reputable International Forensic Audit Firm" chosen by the Liberian government and its partners, Patray's statement says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide