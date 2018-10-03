5 things to know for October 3: Trump, Kavanaugh, Indonesia, prison break

Don't be surprised if you get a text message today from President Trump. The first nationwide test of the "presidential alert" system is set to happen at midday. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump

There's SO MUCH NEWS swirling around the President. Let's get to it:

• An exhaustive report by The New York Times says Trump helped his parents "dodge taxes" in the 1990s and used "outright fraud" that allowed him to amass a fortune from them. It shreds the creation myth Trump has told that he's a self-made billionaire, CNN's Chris Cillizza said.

• An envelope addressed to the President contained a substance thought to be ricin, a highly toxic compound. The letter never made it to the White House. Two other letters delivered to the Pentagon mail facility also tested positive for ricin.

• The President during a rally mocked (to wild cheers) the Senate testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, casting doubt on her claims against Brett Kavanaugh. Trump also says he believes the reaction to the allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee makes it "a very scary time for young men in America." It's a bit shocking because Trump was more restrained last week about all this.

2. Brett Kavanaugh

The FBI's report on Kavanaugh is expected to be delivered as early as today. But since the feds' investigation has expanded beyond the initial four interviews that the White House directed to be conducted, that timeline might change. More interviews are happening, focused on Kavanaugh's high school friends who may have attended a party on July 1, 1982, that's listed on his calendar, two sources tell CNN. The FBI was told to wrap up by Friday.

3. Indonesia

A volcano erupted on Sulawesi, bringing more hardship to the Indonesian island still reeling from the earthquake and tsunami that's killed more than 1,400 people. Scientists debate whether the volcanic eruption and the earthquake are related. The eruption sent an ash cloud about 13,000 feet into the air, but no evacuations were ordered.

4. French prison break

Remember that spectacular French prison escape from back in July, when a helicopter was used to free a convict? Well, the escapee has been arrested near Paris. Redoine Faid was taken into custody, along with his brother and three other people. He'd grown a beard, wore a wig and was holed up in a hotel when he was caught. Faid had been France's most-wanted man ever since his epic escape, the second time he'd broken out of a prison.

5. Social media burglaries

Celebrities really are just like the rest us. Their houses get burglarized, too, when thieves figure out they're not at home based on the celebs' social media postings. Los Angeles police arrested three teens and a 34-year-old woman suspected of breaking into the homes of Rihanna, Christina Milian, baseball player Yasiel Puig and others. The suspects picked their targets based on social media postings and the celebrities' travel schedules, police said.

THIS JUST IN

Nobel notables

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith and Gregory P. Winter for work in evolutionary science.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Trip terror, Part 1

Humanity might want to hold up on that trip to Mars. A NASA-funded study says long space voyages do really bad things to human bodies.

Trip terror, Part 2

Taking that dream trip to New Zealand? Be prepared to cough up your smartphone's password -- or $3,200.

Emoji for everyone

Llamas. Bagels. Even mosquitoes. They're all getting the respect they deserve, now that they're among 70 new emoji Apple's rolling out.

Cup confusion

Imagine the joy and ecstasy of winning the Stanley Cup. Now, imagine the absolute terror of realizing you've lost it in Siberia.

Way out there

While we're all still debating whether Pluto is a planet (it is!!), scientists found an object called "the Goblin" lurking at the edge of our solar system.

TODAY'S NUMBER

800,000+

The number of people who registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day. That's a new record.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I feel very differently about the movies now, and it's a difficult position for me to be in because there's a lot that I like about them."

Actress Molly Ringwald, rethinking the classic '80s movies she starred in -- like "Sixteen Candles" -- in the era of #MeToo

AND FINALLY

'Toon time

Cute kiddos try out Krabby Patties and other delicacies from their favorite cartoons. (Click to view.)