Burglars used social media to target homes of Rihanna and other celebrities, police say

What seemed like a string of random burglaries targeting celebrities in Los Angeles is part of a gang operat...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 2:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

What seemed like a string of random burglaries targeting celebrities in Los Angeles is part of a gang operation in which suspects picked the homes based on social media postings, authorities said.

Police arrested three teens and a 34-year-old woman in the burglaries at the homes of actors, musicians and professional athletes, Capt. Lillian Carranza of the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division said at a news conference Tuesday.

One suspect, Tyress Williams, 19, of Los Angeles, was charged Tuesday with four felony counts of first-degree residential burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors alleged he burglarized the homes of singers Rihanna and Christina Milian, baseball player Yasiel Puig and football player Robert Woods -- all between August 24 and September 27.

It's unclear whether the other three suspects have been charged. CNN has reached out to the District Attorney's office.

Police recovered $50,000 and luxury items

When the suspects were arrested, police recovered $50,000 in cash, designer handbags, jewelery and watches, along with a list of other celebrities they planned to target, authorities said.

The suspects picked the homes based on their owners' social media postings and travel schedules, Carranza said. They scouted celebrities' neighborhoods wearing button-down shirts and driving luxury cars to avoid attracting attention, she said.

The homes were burglarized within minutes

Once they picked a home, one of the suspects would knock on the door and if no one answered, the others would break in and search for valuables such as cash, jewelery and firearms, Carranza said, adding that the suspects left within minutes, before the alarm companies had time to respond.

"Suspects refer to this practice as flocking," Carranza said. "They flocked like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided."

The suspects were arrested in an unrelated traffic stop after Woods' home was burglarized on September 27, authorities said.

If found guilty, Williams faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

