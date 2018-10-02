Clear
Trump mocks Ford's sexual assault testimony

President Donald Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford at a rally in Mississippi, casting doubt on her testimony about her alleged sexual assault.

President Donald Trump for the first time directly mocked Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by casting doubt on her testimony during a campaign rally.

Before a crowd Tuesday night in Southaven, Mississippi, Trump imitated Ford during her testimony, mocking her for not knowing the answers to questions such as how she had gotten to the party where she says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

"I had one beer. Well, do you think it was -- Nope, it was one beer," Trump said, mimicking Ford's testimony last week to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know."

Trump's comments were met with applause from the crowd.

"I don't know. I don't know," the President continued. "What neighborhood was it in? I don't know. Where's the house? I don't know. Upstairs, downstairs -- where was it? I don't know -- but I had one beer. That's the only thing I remember."

Trump had previously been conciliatory toward Ford, calling her a "good witness" earlier on Tuesday and on Monday saying he respected her position very much.

"With all of that you cannot say that we've done anything but be respectful, and I do. I respect her position very much. I respect her position very much," Trump said to reporters on Monday.

Trump said Tuesday night that Kavanaugh's "life is in tatters. A man's life is shattered. His wife is shattered, his daughters. ... "

He then called Democrats who are against Kavanaugh "evil people" who want to "destroy people."

He reiterated his earlier claims Tuesday that nowadays you are "guilty until proven innocent," and then stepped up his line of argument that men are under attack in America, without mentioning survivors of sexual assault.

"Think of your son. Think of your husband," Trump told the rally, noting he has had "many false allegations" against him.

He launched into a hypothetical riff about a young man who got a job at IBM or General Motors but is falsely accused of sexual assault. "What do I do, Mom? What do I do, Mom?" Trump said, role-playing a conversation between a son and mother.

"It's a damn sad situation, OK? And we better start as a country getting smart and getting tough."

