Clear

A record 800,000 people registered to vote in a single day

Voters' excitement surrounding the midterm elections is as high as ever.2018's...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 7:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Voters' excitement surrounding the midterm elections is as high as ever.

2018's National Voter Registration Day broke its previous record of 771,321 new registered voters last week, as more than 800,000 people registered in preparation for the midterms.

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

Voters and voting

Elections (by type)

Midterm elections

Voter turnout

"No one in our shop anticipated us crossing the 800,000-voter registration mark," said Brian Miller, executive director of Nonprofit VOTE, who coordinates National Voter Registration Day.

The initial goal was 300,000 registered voters, so the extra 500,000 voters came as a surprise to organizers.

Presidential elections typically are the most popular time to register to vote, but Miller credited the recent energy surrounding politics as a reason for the uptick.

"Midterm energy was absolutely critical. You can see all the poll data. A lot more people are paying attention to these midterms than you normally would have in a midterm cycle," Miller said.

The organization partnered with more than 4,000 groups, like Facebook, Google, Twitter and Reddit, to spread the word to register.

National Voter Registration Day held or organized events across the country, from urban neighborhoods to rural communities, Miller added.

Rock the Vote spokesman Andrew Feldman called the success of National Voter Registration Day "absolutely critical" for our democracy. The organization was one of the partners that focused on young voters.

"It means that folks are engaging in our democracy, and they get to have a real say," Feldman said. "We have seen so much engagement and activism in the last couple of years. That is fantastic, but to really have a say in our democracy you have to get out and vote."

Although voter registration for the midterms is still open in all states, a fair amount of them don't allow registration within 30 days of the election. October 9 marks the last day to register to vote in one-third of states.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

Image

Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Clinton bridge to get new name

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct