Clear

New York Times investigation: Trump helped his parents evade taxes, 'including instances of outright fraud'

President Donald Trump helped "his parents dodge taxes," according to ...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump helped "his parents dodge taxes," according to an analysis Tuesday from The New York Times, including what the paper calls "instances of outright fraud."

Trump received today's equivalent of at least $413 million from his father and much of that money came from schemes to help his parents evade paying taxes on the fortune his father amassed in a 40-year career, according to the report.

Companies

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Donald Trump

Fraud and financial crimes

Government and public administration

New York Times Co

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Public finance

Society

Tax fraud

Taxes and taxation

Wealthy people

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Families and children

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Income tax

Internal Revenue Service

Parents and parenting

Personal finance

US Department of the Treasury

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

White House

Tax avoidance

The Times' report claims that Trump and his siblings hid millions of dollars in gifts in what the Times describes as a "sham corporation."

The story is based on a months-long investigation that involved reviewing more than 100,000 pages of financial documents, interviews with Trump's father's business associates and documents from "public sources -- mortgages and deeds, probate records, financial disclosure reports, regulatory records and civil court files."

Trump's parents, the paper says, citing tax records, gave over a billion dollars to Trump and his siblings and paid $52.2 million in taxes on the money. However, the dollar amount could have required at least $550 million in taxes, according to the Times analysis.

Trump's taxes have been largely a mystery since he first ran for office. During the campaign, the then-candidate broke with presidential election norms and refused to produce his tax returns for public review. They have remained private since he took office, and Trump has repeatedly said he's under audit by the IRS, which has been ongoing since at least 2016, according to the President.

Being under audit by the IRS does not preclude someone from releasing their tax returns publicly.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, James Gazzale, said in a statement that the department "is reviewing the allegations in the NYT article and is vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation."

Trump's lawyer Charles Harder responded to The New York Times' findings in a statement on Monday.

"The New York Times' allegations of fraud and tax evasion are 100 percent false, and highly defamatory," Harder said, according to the paper.

"There was no fraud or tax evasion by anyone. The facts upon which The Times bases its false allegations are extremely inaccurate," the statement continued.

Harder, The Times wrote, also said Trump "had virtually no involvement whatsoever with these matters," adding that "the affairs were handled by other Trump family members who were not experts themselves and therefore relied entirely upon the aforementioned licensed professionals to ensure full compliance with the law."

Trump's brother Robert Trump said in a statement to The Times that all "required taxes were paid."

"Our dear father, Fred C. Trump, passed away in June 1999. Our beloved mother, Mary Anne Trump, passed away in August 2000," Robert Trump said in the statement to The Times. "All appropriate gift and estate tax returns were filed, and the required taxes were paid. Our father's estate was closed in 2001 by both the Internal Revenue Service and the New York State tax authorities, and our mother's estate was closed in 2004. Our family has no other comment on these matters that happened some 20 years ago, and would appreciate your respecting the privacy of our deceased parents, may God rest their souls."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment about the report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

Image

Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Clinton bridge to get new name

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct