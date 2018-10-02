Clear

JCPenney names Jill Soltau as its new CEO

Jill Soltau, a veteran retailer leader most recently in charge of Joann fabric and craft stores, will be tas...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 5:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jill Soltau, a veteran retailer leader most recently in charge of Joann fabric and craft stores, will be tasked with fixing JCPenney.

Penney announced on Tuesday that Solatu will take over as the company's chief executive beginning on October 15. Penney has been leaderless since Marvin Ellison left the company in May to take the top job at Lowe's.

Solatu will become one of only a handful of female CEOs leading a Fortune 500 company.

She will face a daunting task: Turning around JCPenney, a former retail heavyweight that has slipped to close to $1.50 a share. Penney is currently without its chief financial officer. Jeffrey Davis resigned last week only 14 months after taking the job.

In a sign that Soltau has Wall Street's approval to start, shares rose 11% in extended trading.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct