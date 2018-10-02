Clear

David Cameron Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of ...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of David Cameron, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Personal:
Birth date: October 9, 1966

Conservatism

David Cameron

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Society

Political Figures - Intl

Fast Facts

Theresa May

Continents and regions

Europe

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: David William Donald Cameron

Father: Ian Cameron, a stockbroker

Mother: Mary (Mount) Cameron

Marriage: Samantha (Sheffield) Cameron (June 1, 1996-present)

Children: Florence Rose Endellion, 2010; Arthur Elwen, 2006; Nancy Gwen, 2004; Ivan Reginald, 2002-2009

Education: Eton College; Brasenose College, Oxford, 1988 - First Class honors degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics

Religion: Anglican

Other Facts:
Is a descendant of King William IV.

Is the 12th prime minister to take office during Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

The youngest prime minister since 1812.

The first Conservative (Tory) prime minister since John Major in 1997.

Timeline:
1988-1992 - Works at the Conservative Party Research Department.

1992 - Becomes special adviser to Norman Lamont, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

1993 - Is special adviser to Home Secretary Michael Howard.

1994-2001 - Head of corporate affairs for media company Carlton Communications.

1997 - Runs unsuccessfully for a Parliament seat from Stafford.

2001 - Becomes a member of Parliament (MP) representing the town of Witney, in Oxfordshire, and serves as a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee.

2003 - Is appointed shadow deputy leader in the House of Commons.

May 2005 - Is appointed shadow education secretary.

December 6, 2005 - Is elected leader of the Conservative Party.

February 25, 2009 - His son Ivan, who suffered from cerebral palsy, dies at the age of 6.

May 6, 2010 - No one party receives a majority in parliamentary elections. The Conservatives win 306 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, 20 seats shy of a majority.

May 11, 2010 - Queen Elizabeth II invites David Cameron to be the new prime minister after Gordon Brown's resignation. He announces his intent to form a coalition government with the Liberal Democrat party.

July 20, 2010 - Makes a trip to the United States, meeting with President Barack Obama.

July 20, 2011 - Cameron addresses an emergency session of the House of Commons about the phone hacking scandal at News Corp. Cameron defends his ties to Rupert Murdoch and former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, who previously worked as Cameron's communications director.

June 14, 2012 - Cameron testifies before the Leveson Inquiry regarding the News Corp. phone hacking scandal

September 26, 2012 - Appears on the "Late Show with David Letterman."

May 7, 2015 - With all the results in, Cameron and his Conservative Party claim an outright majority in Parliament, with 331 seats out of 650, and can form a new government.

June 24, 2016 - Following the UK vote to leave the European Union, Cameron announces his resignation saying he will leave when a new leader is appointed in October.

July 13, 2016 - Cameron resigns. Home Secretary Theresa May replaces him.

September 12, 2016 - Cameron announces he will stand down immediately as a member of parliament, saying he doesn't want to be a "diversion to the important decisions that lie ahead for my successor in Downing Street and the Government."

March 6, 2018 - The BBC and other British media report that Cameron has become a paid consultant to Illumina, a US-based genomics company, and is serving as vice chairman of an investment fund called the UK-China fund. He is banned from lobbying until July 2018, according to the UK's Advisory Committee of Business Appointments, which approved his new positions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct