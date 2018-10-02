The markets are soaring. How should investors play it?

Things are looking good on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose by more than 7% in the third quarter, which ended Friday. That's the strongest quarter for the index in nearly five years.

The Dow spiked 9%, while the Nasdaq climbed 7%. All three major indexes are near record highs.

History suggests the growth could continue. Since 1945, the S&P has risen an average of 3.8% in the fourth quarter after it makes gains in the third quarter, according to Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

In midterm election years, the fourth-quarter rally is even larger: 7.1% on average, as long as there's growth in the previous quarter.

How should investors make the best of the current climate?

Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, thinks they should proceed with caution.

"Investors should favor strategies, managers and approaches that emphasize limiting losses in declines," he wrote in a recent memo to Oaktree clients.

— CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.