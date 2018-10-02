Clear

Chicago police officer charged with killing Laquan McDonald takes the stand

Laquan McDonald's face was expressionless -- "his eyes were just bugging out of his head" -- as the teenager...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Laquan McDonald's face was expressionless -- "his eyes were just bugging out of his head" -- as the teenager kept advancing, holding a knife, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke testified Tuesday in his murder trial.

The 17-year-old refused to drop his knife and "turned his torso towards me," said Van Dyke, who is charged with killing McDonald in October 2014.

Court trials

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Jason Van Dyke

Laquan McDonald

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Misc people

Misconduct

Murder

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Society

Trial and procedure

Chicago

Chicago police department

Continents and regions

Illinois

Midwestern United States

Misc organizations

North America

Police deaths and injuries

The Americas

United States

"He waved the knife from his lower right side, upwards, across his body, towards my left shoulder," the officer said, demonstrating the action to jurors.

Van Dyke, who took the stand for the first time in the trial, told jurors it was then that he shot McDonald. But McDonald still refused his repeated commands to drop the knife, even as he lay wounded on the Chicago street, and it seemed like McDonald was trying to get up after Van Dyke stopped shooting, Van Dyke said.

"I could see him starting to push up with his left hand off the ground. I see his left shoulder start to come up. I still see him holding that knife with his right hand, not letting go of it," Van Dyke said. "His eyes are still bugged out. His face has got no expression on it."

Van Dyke faces two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct in McDonald's death. Van Dyke is white and McDonald was black.

Prosecutors say Van Dyke fired unnecessarily within six seconds after arriving at the scene, striking McDonald 16 times.

The shooting was captured on a grainy police dashcam video. Van Dyke said he fired in self-defense after McDonald lunged at him with a knife. But the dashcam video -- which a judge ordered the city to release 13 months after the shooting -- showed McDonald walking away from police, rather than charging at them.

The release of the footage sparked protests, a Justice Department civil rights investigation, criticism of the city's mayor, Rahm Emanuel, and eventually the ouster of the police superintendent.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago officer to be charged with first-degree murder since 1980.

He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct