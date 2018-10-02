Clear

Another French Cabinet minister has resigned, the 3rd in 6 weeks

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, accordin...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, according to spokeswomen from the Elysee Palace and the Interior Ministry.

Collomb resigned so he could run for mayor in his hometown of Lyon, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

Resignations

He is the third and most senior Cabinet member to resign from Macron's government in the last six weeks, including Minister of Sports Laura Flessel and Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, who announced his resignation during a live radio interview, citing his disapproval of government policies and efforts to tackle climate change.

"The French people and the people of Lyon need clarity, so I maintain my offer to resign," Collomb said in a statement.

"I've done a lot during my time as minister. But today considering the rumors and the pressure, I don't want the fact that I will be a candidate somewhere tomorrow to affect the way forward for the Interior Ministry," he added.

