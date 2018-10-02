Clear

Emma Stone opens up about ongoing battle with anxiety

Emma Stone was just seven years old when she had her first panic attack.She was over at a friend's ho...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Emma Stone was just seven years old when she had her first panic attack.

She was over at a friend's house when "all of a sudden I was absolutely convinced that the house was on fire and it was burning down," the actress told Dr. Harold Koplewicz from the Child Mind Institute, as part of an Advertising Week 2018 panel in New York.

Celebrities

Diseases and disorders

Emma Stone

Health and medical

Mental health

Mental illnesses

"There was nothing in me that didn't think we were going to die," she said. "It was panic but I, of course, didn't know that. And it just kept going for the next two years."

Therapy -- and later improv and acting -- eventually helped Stone manage her anxiety in the years after her disorder first emerged. But she admitted that she still struggles.

"I panicked this morning, y'all," she said, with a nervous laugh. "I wasn't expecting to, but I definitely did."

Stone, who recently starred in Netflix's "Maniac," first opened up about her anxiety to friend Jennifer Lawrence in a cover story for Elle magazine.

Stone told Koplewicz, president of the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders, that her motivation for speaking in detail about her struggle was a desire to help others.

According to Koplewicz, one in five American children have a mental health disorder, anxiety being the most common.

"If I can do anything to say, 'Hey, I get it and I'm there with you and you can still get out there and achieve dreams and form really great relationships and connections,' I hope I'm able to do that," said Stone, who manages her disorder with therapy and meditation.

Stone believes she also benefits from the open conversation, which she admitted "is really scary for me but very healing."

Talking about her anxiety helps her "own it and realize that this is something that is part of me but it's not who I am," she added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct