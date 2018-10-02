Clear

What is ricin?

Ricin is a natural, highly toxic compound that is a byproduct of processing castor beans.If inhaled, ...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ricin is a natural, highly toxic compound that is a byproduct of processing castor beans.

If inhaled, injected or ingested, less than a pinpoint of ricin can kill a person within 36 to 48 hours due to the failure of the respiratory and circulatory systems.

Biological and chemical weapons

Military

Military weapons

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

There is no known antidote, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most important factor, it says, is getting the ricin off or out of the body quickly and providing medical care to reduce effects of poisoning, such as assisting in breathing or flushing a person's stomach.

If ingested, ricin causes nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, followed by failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys, and finally death by collapse of the circulatory system.

One molecule of ricin will kill a cell it enters. Ricin ingestion is not always fatal; children are at more risk than adults. Ricin poisoning is not contagious and cannot spread from person to person through casual contact, the CDC said.

If a castor bean seed is swallowed whole without damage to the seed coat, it will probably pass harmlessly through the system. But if the coat is chewed or broken and then swallowed, the poison will enter the body.

The CDC says unintentional exposure to ricin is "highly unlikely," except through ingestion of castor beans. "It would take a deliberate act to make ricin and use it to poison people," it says.

If injected, ricin causes the immediate death of the muscles and lymph nodes near the site of the injection. Failure of major organs and death usually follows.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct