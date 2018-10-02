Clear

Vladimir Putin plays hockey and cuddles a puppy in new 2019 calendars

In their book "Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin," Russia analysts Fiona Hill and Clifford Gaddy note Russ...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In their book "Mr. Putin: Operative in the Kremlin," Russia analysts Fiona Hill and Clifford Gaddy note Russian President Vladimir Putin's "endless number of guises," all meant to telegraph his status as Russia's First Person.

"As president and prime minister, Mr. Putin has turned himself into the ultimate political performance artist," they wrote. "Over the last several years, his public relations team has pushed his image in multiple directions, pitching him as everything from big game hunter and conservationist to scuba diver to biker -- even nightclub crooner."

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Russia

Vladimir Putin

One thing, however, unites the different guises of Putin. They all project an image of manliness, strength and robust health. In nearly all of his photo opportunities, Putin plays the role of Man of Action, and the Putin photo calendars that hit the market each year in Russia all showcase his macho athleticism.

Next year's calendar selection is no exception.

One 2019 calendar newly on sale -- called Putin VVP (the initials of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, universally known in Russia) -- show him engaging in some of his robust and athletic hobbies. There's Putin playing ice hockey, Putin fishing in a river, Putin in snorkeling gear.

And there's the obligatory bare-chested Putin: The 2019 Putin VVP calendar also features the shirtless President taking the plunge in icy waters to mark Russian Orthodox Epiphany.

Putin calendars also showcase the leader's gentler side, as benevolent father of his nation. The Putin VVP calendar also has an image of Putin holding a puppy, and standing contemplatively in a field of wheat.

Putin is famously known as a lover of the outdoors and is frequently portrayed as a defender of wildlife. The 2019 Medny Vsadnik (Bronze Horseman) calendar shows Putin with a leopard cub, and wearing a traditional costume of furs in a horse's saddle.

So who is the real Putin? Whatever the guise, the Kremlin leader is always the man in charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct