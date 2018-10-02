Doves fly, hundreds form human chain and marquees go dark for 1 year anniversary of Las Vegas shooting

It's been one year since bullets rained down on attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, leaving 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

While Monday was a grim reminder for survivors and those whose loved ones were killed in the deadliest single day mass shooting in modern US history, many of them joined hundreds of others in honoring and remembering the victims throughout the day.

The day of remembrance began with a sunrise ceremony at 6:30 a.m., according to CNN affiliate KTNV-TV, where 58 doves were released.

As night fell Monday, more than 100 people who survived the shooting gathered at the site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, linking arms to honor those who died, CNN affiliate KVVU-TV reported. Many people wore clothing emblazoned with the #VegasStrong logo, which has come to be a uniting theme for survivors and the Las Vegas community.

The iconic marquee lights of the Las Vegas strip went dark at 10:01 p.m., KTNV reported. The blackout was timed to coincide with the moment that Stephen Paddock began shooting into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Then, at 10:05 p.m., Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman read the names of each of the 58 victims at the Healing Garden as a candle was lit and a bell chimed, according to CNN affiliate KLAS-TV. The garden, a community project, opened last October to remember those who died.