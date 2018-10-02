Clear

The three people killed in Pennsylvania car explosion knew one another

Investigators are searching for answers at the scene of a weekend car explosion that left three people dead ...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 4:17 AM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 4:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators are searching for answers at the scene of a weekend car explosion that left three people dead in Pennsylvania, including a father and his toddler son.

Jacob Schmoyer, 26, and his 2-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed in the explosion Saturday in Allentown, Coroner Scott Grim told reporters. He identified the third person killed as David Hallman, 66, and said the three Allentown residents died from traumatic injuries caused by the explosion.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Coroners offices

Explosions

Health and medical

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Public health

The Americas

United States

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

Schmoyer and Hallman were friends, according to Don Robinson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Philadelphia. He described the explosion as an isolated incident with no ongoing threats, and said authorities hope to finish processing the scene by Tuesday.

"We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident," Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin told CNN affiliate WFMZ earlier.

"If he was doing anything ... it was not intentional'

Schmoyer loved his son, and would not put him in harm's way, the elder Schmoyer's grandmother, Kathleen Pond, told the affiliate.

Pond said her grandson, who lived with the toddler and the child's mother, was interested in fixing things. He was also interested in fireworks, she told the station.

"If he was doing anything ... it was not intentional, it was strictly curiosity and probably some bad judgment," she said.

Pond had her theories about the possible cause of explosion.

"If I hear that it was a problem with something in the car, such as he had chemicals for cleaning and hadn't taken them out, and there was a problem with the car, my heart will be a little lighter."

The explosion rocked homes

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Allentown police arrived at the scene after getting 911 calls about the explosion around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Neighbors found pieces of the burning car and human remains on the street, the affiliate reported. The explosion felt like it rocked their homes, neighbors told the station.

Allentown is about 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

Image

A warm October night ahead, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

Image

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

Image

Local leader has harsh words for the potential jail location

Image

October 1st Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct