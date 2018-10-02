Clear

Tropical Storm Rosa threatens 11 million people with flooding in the Southwest

Deserts aren't supposed to get much rain, but Tropical Storm Rosa is flipping the script.Rosa is fore...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 12:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 12:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deserts aren't supposed to get much rain, but Tropical Storm Rosa is flipping the script.

Rosa is forecast to make landfall early Tuesday with more than 11 million people under a flash flood watch in the Southwest, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Hurricanes

Floods and flooding

It'll drench Baja California with 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some spots getting up to 10 inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

As it moves northeast, Rosa will also dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on much of Arizona, with up to 6 inches in the mountains. A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Arizona until Wednesday as the storm's remnants move across the state, the National Weather Service said.

"These rainfall amounts may produce life-threatening flash flooding," the National Hurricane Center said. "Dangerous debris flows and landslides are also possible in mountainous terrain."

Historically, it's unusual for the US Southwest to get pummeled by a hurricane or tropical storm. But "these events have begun to increase in recent years," CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.

Research indicates that global warming contributes to tropical storms getting "more intense, bigger and longer-lasting, thereby increasing their potential for damage," said Kevin Trenberth, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Track Tropical Storm Rosa here

While there might not be a direct link between global warming and the recent increase of severe storms in the US Southwest, "it is possible that this could be a side effect of climate change," Norman said.

"Warmer oceans are allowing eastern Pacific storms to reach higher latitudes," he said. "This was not the case earlier. It was quite rare for an eastern Pacific storm to even reach Baja California, and this is now becoming more common."

Rosa was about 75 miles (125 kilometers) North of Punta Eugenia, Mexico, late Monday night, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

Image

A warm October night ahead, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

Image

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

Image

Local leader has harsh words for the potential jail location

Image

October 1st Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct