Clear

NYT: Kavanaugh questioned after 1985 bar fight

The New York Times reports that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was questioned after a bar fight in 1985. According to the police report, a 21-year-old victim accused Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him. Kavanaugh was not arrested and has not responded to the report.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 11:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting an altercation while he was a student at Yale, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN, after police responded "in regards to an assault."

In the New Haven, Connecticut, police department report, a man named Dom Cozzolino said Kavanaugh had thrown ice on him and Kavanaugh's friend Chris Dudley had thrown a glass that hit him in the ear.

"The argument between the two started when Mr. Cozzolino stated that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice at him for some unknown reason and he then got hit in the ear with a glass," the report says.

Dudley denied the allegations, according to the report, "and Mr. Kavanaugh didn't (want) to say if he threw the ice or not. "

The police report does not indicate whether anyone was arrested, and New Haven's police chief, Anthony Campbell, told CNN there are no other records he is aware of involving Kavanaugh. The New York Times first reported the incident.

Cozzolino "was bleeding from the right ear," according to the report, and he was later treated at a local hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at a bar called Demery's.

Dudley has spoken out in support of Kavanaugh's nomination, and on Monday the White House released joint statements from him and a former Yale suite mate, Dan Murphy, rebutting any claims that Kavanaugh drank to the point of blacking out.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests from the Times for comment on Monday. Dudley also did not respond to the Times, and Cozzolino declined to comment to the newspaper.

Chad Ludington, a former classmate of Kavanaugh's, has said Kavanaugh did not tell the truth about his drinking in his testimony Thursday to the Senate Judiciary Committee. In Ludington's statement released Sunday he also mentions an altercation involving Kavanaugh: "On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man's face."

Ludington told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo that the altercation happened after a UB40 concert, when he and a group of friends were drinking at Demery's.

They were sitting near a man who they thought looked like the lead singer of UB40, Ali Campbell, and were trying to figure out whether it was him, Ludington told Cuomo.

The man noticed Ludington, Kavanaugh and the others looking at him and -- according to Ludington -- aggressively asked them to stop.

Ludington told Cuomo he initially remembered Kavanaugh then threw his beer at the man, but recently found out from the report that there were ice cubes in the thrown drink.

"We weren't drinking water, so it must've been some sort of mixed drink," Ludington told Cuomo.

The man next then "took a swing at Brett," Ludington continued, and then they were "two guys fighting -- that was all very quick."

Dudley then took his drink and "proceeded to smash it up against the guy's head," Ludington recalled.

There was some shouting, and then the police showed up, Ludington said. They looked around and asked questions, he said, and then Dudley was put in a squad car and taken to jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

Image

A warm October night ahead, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

Image

CODA holds domestic violence vigil

Image

Local leader has harsh words for the potential jail location

Image

October 1st Rick's Rallies

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct