Clear

Mark Judge's lawyer says he was interviewed by the FBI

The man who has been named as a witness to the alleged incident between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaug...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man who has been named as a witness to the alleged incident between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and professor Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s has been interviewed by the FBI, according to the man's lawyer.

In a statement on Monday, Mark Judge's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said: "Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI but his interview has not been completed. We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation."

Brett Kavanaugh

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Julie Swetnick

Mark Judge

Misc people

Political Figures - US

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Judge is a former classmate of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault. Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her while they were at a party during their high school years, and has said Judge was also in the room.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, as has Judge.

Kavanaugh and Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, where they answered questions about the allegations. On Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona broke with his fellow Republicans and said that although he supported moving Kavanaugh's nomination out of the committee, he called for the FBI to investigate credible allegations against Kavanaugh.

The White House announced Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump had ordered the FBI to open a supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, CNN reported that two Republican sources familiar with the matter have said that the hope is that when investigators sit down with Judge, they will ask him not only about Ford's allegations, but also about those made by Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick, who is represented by Michael Avenatti, has alleged that Judge and Kavanaugh were present at a party in the early 1980s where, she says, she was gang-raped.

Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh or Judge as one of her attackers. She said further that over a series of parties, she saw Kavanaugh "consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s."

Kavanaugh and Judge have also denied Swetnick's allegations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game