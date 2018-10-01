Mark Judge's lawyer says he was interviewed by the FBI

The man who has been named as a witness to the alleged incident between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and professor Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s has been interviewed by the FBI, according to the man's lawyer.

In a statement on Monday, Mark Judge's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said: "Mr. Judge has been interviewed by the FBI but his interview has not been completed. We request your patience as the FBI completes its investigation."

Judge is a former classmate of Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault. Ford claims Kavanaugh sexually and physically assaulted her while they were at a party during their high school years, and has said Judge was also in the room.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, as has Judge.

Kavanaugh and Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, where they answered questions about the allegations. On Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona broke with his fellow Republicans and said that although he supported moving Kavanaugh's nomination out of the committee, he called for the FBI to investigate credible allegations against Kavanaugh.

The White House announced Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump had ordered the FBI to open a supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh.

On Sunday, CNN reported that two Republican sources familiar with the matter have said that the hope is that when investigators sit down with Judge, they will ask him not only about Ford's allegations, but also about those made by Julie Swetnick.

Swetnick, who is represented by Michael Avenatti, has alleged that Judge and Kavanaugh were present at a party in the early 1980s where, she says, she was gang-raped.

Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh or Judge as one of her attackers. She said further that over a series of parties, she saw Kavanaugh "consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s."

Kavanaugh and Judge have also denied Swetnick's allegations.