Clear

Did Elizabeth Warren just announce her 2020 run?

At a town hall over the weekend in Holyoke, Massachusetts, ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:16 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At a town hall over the weekend in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren laid down her 2020 marker.

"It's time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top," she said. "So here's what I promise: After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president."

Elizabeth Warren

Political Figures - US

Which is, well, interesting -- to say the least. Why now -- just five weeks removed from the 2018 midterms? What was Warren trying to do?

Here's why we think she did it:

Chris' Take

I think Warren -- and her people -- understands she is in the pole position right now. (Harry Enten and I have her ranked #1 on our 2020 big board.)

In order to keep that slot, she needs to stake out her ground, mark her territory, plant her flag. She has to signal that, unlike 2016 when she was repeatedly courted to consider running but never seriously contemplated doing it, this time she means it. This is no dalliance, this is the real thing.

That is a message that matters to the liberal activist base of the party, yes, and to major donors who are beginning to look beyond 2018 to the race to be the Democratic nominee against Trump.

If Warren is smart, she knows that momentum and buzz in a presidential race is ephemeral. When you have it, you have to do everything you can to keep it. Winning a presidential race is like being a shark: If you stop moving, you die. Warren moved.

Lauren's Take

She's not running, but she's not not running. [Chris note: Strong Homer Simpson vibes here.] [Lauren note: D'oh!]

This development itself is interesting given the setting. Note that this news nugget didn't come out of a slick sit-down interview with a high-profile news outlet. It came at a town hall, in response to a constituent question, in a town basically as far away from the Boston media market as you can get without leaving the state.

Also, keep in mind that this question comes up at basically every town hall Warren has (and she's had over 30 just in the past year).

So why now?

Warren has always maintained she's focused on her own re-election. But with her own Election Day a month away and a swelling pool of would-be 2020 contenders, Warren's hand was forced to say something -- any signal would do. But she didn't "go there" go there -- at least not yet.

-- Chris and Lauren

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game