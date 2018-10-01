Clear

Kavanaugh classmate: He has not told the truth

Charles Ludington, a former Yale classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, says that Kavanaugh was not being truthful when recounting his relationship with alcohol during his college years to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chad Ludington, who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said "there were omissions" in the nominee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his drinking in college.

"I'm saying there were omissions," Ludington told reporters Monday. "There were certainly many times when he could not remember what was going on."

When asked what specifically Kavanaugh testified to that Ludington believes is a lie, Ludington said, "I have seen Brett drunk to the point he could easily be passed out."

Ludington clarified he never saw Kavanaugh passed out, but said "I saw him quite drunk, he saw me quite drunk."

"He also downplayed to a great degree the possibility that he could ever not know what was going on," Ludington said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Patchy Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Fail Fest coming up at Launch Terre Haute

Image

Brown vs Blue basketball game coming up tomorrow

Image

Stomp out Bullying at ISU

Image

Linton kids take part in challenge course

Image

Local girl takes her fight against cancer to the White House

Image

Clean-up Terre Haute called a huge success

Image

Crossroads Plaza Mural hopes to make the community a little more colorful

Image

Fire prevention during the fall months

Image

An old idea for the new Vigo County Jail location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game