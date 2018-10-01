Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- After more than a year of negotia...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 5:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- After more than a year of negotiations, Canada has agreed to sign on to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico. This deal revamps the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement and welcomes a new name to the deal.

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

-- Kanye West is back at it again. The rapper took to Twitter this weekend to offer his thoughts about the 13th Amendment. This rant comes after his peculiar performance and post-show speech about President Donald Trump on the season opener of "Saturday Night Live."

-- In Kavanaugh news, a Yale classmate of the Supreme Court nominee accused him of being untruthful in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth," Chad Ludington said in a statement to CNN.

-- Indonesian authorities rush to aid disaster victims as the death toll passes 800. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi on Friday and triggered tsunami waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) high. Conditions in the devastated area are grim, with food and water supplies running low and few buildings sturdy enough to offer safety from any aftershocks.

-- Rapper Cardi B has been charged with reckless endangerment and assault. The Bronx native turned herself into New York Police on Monday morning. The charges stem from an incident at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29.

-- General Electric has replaced CEO John Flannery after less than a year on the job. Larry Culp, the former CEO of industrial manufacturing company Danaher, becomes the first outsider to lead GE in the company's 126-year history.

-- Tensions between the United States and China continued to rise as a US Navy ship had an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship Sunday. The US ship was conducting a freedom of navigation operation near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

-- A hunter was hospitalized after the bear he shot rolled on him. The injured animal rolled down a slope, dislodging rocks and striking 28-year-old William McCormick. He was transported to the hospital with "life threatening injuries". His 19-year-old hunting partner was unhurt.

-- Amazon continues its push for a brick and mortar presence with a new checkout-free store, Amazon 4- star. The store only carries items that are top sellers, have a four-star rating or above, or are new and trending on Amazon.com. It opened in New York's SoHo neighborhood and Amazon says it's permanent.

-- Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she has married "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk in an Instagram photo of the couple holding hands and wearing matching gold wedding bands. The newlyweds first met in 2010 on the set of "Glee", where Paltrow guest starred.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Pledge, Sugar Creek Consolidated Mrs. Fennell- 2nd grade

Image

Fork in the Road: Mason's Drive-In

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Reflections Memory Care Services

Image

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Image

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

Image

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

Image

Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

Image

Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Image

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game