Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- After more than a year of negotiations, Canada has agreed to sign on to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico. This deal revamps the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement and welcomes a new name to the deal.

Continents and regions North America The Americas United States

-- Kanye West is back at it again. The rapper took to Twitter this weekend to offer his thoughts about the 13th Amendment. This rant comes after his peculiar performance and post-show speech about President Donald Trump on the season opener of "Saturday Night Live."

-- In Kavanaugh news, a Yale classmate of the Supreme Court nominee accused him of being untruthful in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth," Chad Ludington said in a statement to CNN.

-- Indonesian authorities rush to aid disaster victims as the death toll passes 800. The 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi on Friday and triggered tsunami waves up to 3 meters (10 feet) high. Conditions in the devastated area are grim, with food and water supplies running low and few buildings sturdy enough to offer safety from any aftershocks.

-- Rapper Cardi B has been charged with reckless endangerment and assault. The Bronx native turned herself into New York Police on Monday morning. The charges stem from an incident at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29.

-- General Electric has replaced CEO John Flannery after less than a year on the job. Larry Culp, the former CEO of industrial manufacturing company Danaher, becomes the first outsider to lead GE in the company's 126-year history.

-- Tensions between the United States and China continued to rise as a US Navy ship had an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship Sunday. The US ship was conducting a freedom of navigation operation near the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

-- A hunter was hospitalized after the bear he shot rolled on him. The injured animal rolled down a slope, dislodging rocks and striking 28-year-old William McCormick. He was transported to the hospital with "life threatening injuries". His 19-year-old hunting partner was unhurt.

-- Amazon continues its push for a brick and mortar presence with a new checkout-free store, Amazon 4- star. The store only carries items that are top sellers, have a four-star rating or above, or are new and trending on Amazon.com. It opened in New York's SoHo neighborhood and Amazon says it's permanent.

-- Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she has married "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Brad Falchuk in an Instagram photo of the couple holding hands and wearing matching gold wedding bands. The newlyweds first met in 2010 on the set of "Glee", where Paltrow guest starred.