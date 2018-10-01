Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Poll: Nearly half of voters say Kavanaugh shouldn't be confirmed

Nearly half of US voters say the Senate should not vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in a...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nearly half of US voters say the Senate should not vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in a poll released Monday.

The poll, from Quinnipiac University, showed opposition to the Supreme Court nominee has grown since last week's hearing before the Senate Judiciary committee where Kavanaugh defended himself against accusations of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Misc people

Politics

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

US Congress

US Senate

Voters and voting

Brett Kavanaugh

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

US political parties

US Republican Party

Overall, 48% of respondents oppose Kavanaugh's confirmation, up from 42% who said the same in early September. Opposition among female voters is higher, with 55% opposing his confirmation, a jump from 47% before the hearing.

The views of male voters were largely unchanged, with 40% now opposing his confirmation versus 37% in September.

The poll also found voters are finding Kavanagh's accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, more credible after her emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee where she alleged Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a high school party in the 1980s. Forty-eight percent of voters say they tend to believe Ford, while 41% believe Kavanaugh.

"I am a fiercely independent person and I am no one's pawn," Ford said during the hearing. Kavanaugh dismissed Ford's account during his opening statement. "I'm here today to tell the truth," he said. "I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

On Friday, President Donald Trump authorized a limited week-long FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. According to the poll, almost 7-in-10 voters support reopening the FBI background check into Kavanaugh, including 90% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 41% of Republicans.

Both parties, however, face majority opposition toward their handling of the accusations, with 56% disapproving of Senate Republicans and 52% saying they disapprove of the Democrats in the Senate.

Trump's response to the situation has an approval of 42% of voters, while 49% disapprove.

The poll was conducted from September 27-30 and surveyed 1,111 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
One more day of sunshine before rain moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Pledge, Sugar Creek Consolidated Mrs. Fennell- 2nd grade

Image

Fork in the Road: Mason's Drive-In

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Reflections Memory Care Services

Image

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Image

Alpacas help celebrate the fall season

Image

Thousands attend fith annual medieval faire in Clay County

Image

Sign-ups happening now for basketball program at Boys & Girls Club

Image

Results are in for Cob and Cog Competition

Image

Community gathers to celebrate the lives of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game