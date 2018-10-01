Clear
Columbus Day Fast Facts

Here is a look at Columbus Day.October 8, 2018 - Columbus Day.F...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 5:22 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 5:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at Columbus Day.

October 8, 2018 - Columbus Day.

Columbus Day

Holidays and observances

Fast Facts

North America

United States

Facts:
Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday in October. Before it became a legal federal holiday in 1971, many states celebrated Columbus Day on October 12.

It marks Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America. He landed on the island of Guanahani in the Bahamas on October 12, 1492.

Columbus and a crew of 90 people set sail about 10 weeks earlier aboard their ships - Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria.

Timeline:
1792 - The first Columbus Day celebration is organized by The Society of St. Tammany and held in New York City (300th anniversary of Columbus' landing).

1892 - President Benjamin Harrison issues a proclamation establishing a celebration of Columbus Day on the 400th anniversary of Columbus' landing.

April 7, 1907 - Colorado becomes the first state to declare Columbus Day a legal holiday.

1920 - Columbus Day begins being celebrated annually.

October 12, 1937 - First federal observance of Columbus Day, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

1971 - Columbus Day becomes a legal federal holiday in the United States. Presidential Proclamation (PL90-363) states that the observance of Columbus Day is always on the second Monday in October.

October 6, 2016 - The governor of Vermont signs a proclamation replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day, following recent moves by the cities of Denver and Phoenix in renaming the day to celebrate American native peoples.

August 30, 2017 - Los Angeles replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day.

International - Columbus Day & Columbus:
The Republic of Colombia in South America and the District of Columbia in the United States are named after Christopher Columbus.

Several towns, rivers, streets, and public buildings in the United States also bear his name.

Some Latin American countries celebrate October 12 as the Dia de la Raza (Day of the Race).

