Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' releases first trailer

"Based on a true fantasy."That's the tagline for the upcoming film, "Rocketman," based on the life of...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 1:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Based on a true fantasy."

That's the tagline for the upcoming film, "Rocketman," based on the life of Elton John.

The trailer dropped on Monday and features actor Taron Egerton in the role of the prolific musician.

The tease shows John's rise to international stardom and the bumps along the way. It also features some of John's most iconic concert moments, including his historic concert at Dodger Stadium in 1975.

The five-time Grammy Award winner is the third most successful Billboard Hot 100 artist of all time -- only the Beatles and Madonna rank higher.

The film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

John, 71, announced in January that his current three-year tour, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," will be his last.

"I've been touring since I was 17 with various bands," John said. "I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye."

John said his priorities changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, had children.

"We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I'm going to miss too much of this," he told Cooper.

The film hits theaters May 31, 2019.

Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
