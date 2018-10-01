Trump jokes 'can you imagine' if I drank?

After Brett Kavanaugh's repeated declarations of "I like beer" during congressional hearings last week, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Monday it's a trait he doesn't share with his Supreme Court nominee.

"I'm not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life. It's one of my only good traits," he said to laughter in the Rose Garden, responding to a question from CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

"I never had a glass of alcohol. I never had alcohol, for whatever reason," he added. "Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I would be the world's worst. I never drank, OK?"

Collins had asked if Trump would have concerns about Kavanaugh if he lied about his drinking habits in testimony before the Senate.

"I watched him. I was surprised at how vocal he was about he fact that he likes beer ... This is not a man that said that he was perfect with respect to alcohol," Trump said.