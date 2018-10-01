Clear

Trump decries 'trauma' done to Kavanaugh, calls for 'comprehensive' investigation

President Donald Trump on Monday ...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 1:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 1:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Monday decried the "trauma" Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been subjected to in the confirmation process, but says he wants the FBI investigation to be "comprehensive" but "quick."

"This is our seventh investigation of a man who has really -- you look at his life, until this happened, what a change he's gone through. The trauma for a man who has never had any accusations," Trump said.

Brett Kavanaugh

Donald Trump

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Political Figures - US

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

"I want the FBI -- this is now their seventh investigation -- I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation," Trump said in the Rose Garden. "Whatever that means according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that."

But, Trump said, "I want it to go quickly" since the lingering accusations are unfair to Kavanaugh.

"It's unfair to him at this point," Trump said.

Trump also said Kavanaugh should be interviewed by the FBI if it helps lawmakers make a decision on his nomination, though he repeatedly deferred to the Senate as the body in charge of the scope of the investigation.

"I think so," Trump said when asked if the FBI should question his nominee. "It's up to them."

"I think the FBI should interview anybody they want but within reason," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden.

"They should interview, but they should be guided by what the senators are looking for," he said.

Asked if he would have concerns about Kavanaugh if he lied about his drinking, Trump said: "I watched him. I was surprised at how vocal he was about he fact that he likes beer ... This is not a man that said that he was perfect with respect to alcohol."

Trump suggested "there are bad reports on everybody" present in the Rose Garden.

"Except for Mike Pence by the way," he joked, to laughter.

"I think the judge has been pretty amazing about describing his situation with alcohol and with beer," he said, pivoting to criticize Democratic senators.

Pressed on whether lying would be disqualifying, Trump said: "I don't think he did."

